Rockets' Nene Hilario: Doubtful Wednesday with Achilles injury

Hilario is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a left Achilles injury, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's unclear when Hilario suffered the injury, though it's seemingly giving him enough discomfort to likely keep him out of Wednesday's contest. Assuming he ends up sidelined, Clint Capela could see a bigger role and Tarik Black may be in line for some more playing time.