Rockets' Nene Hilario: Draws start Monday
Hilario is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Philadelphia, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilario will get the nod at center with Eric Gordon entering the lineup at small forward and James Ennis shifting to a bench role. Hilario figures to share time with recent acquisition Kenneth Faried until Clint Capela (thumb) returns to health sometime in February. Over his previous three contests, Hilario is averaging just 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
