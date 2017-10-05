Play

Rockets' Nene Hilario: Expected to play Thursday

Hilario (rest) is expected to see the floor during Thursday's preseason game against Shanghai, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The veteran sat out Tuesday's preseason affair for rest, but coach Mike D'Antoni seems to think it's a good idea to get him some run Thursday. The move could cut into both Clint Capela's and Chinanu Onuaku's time.

