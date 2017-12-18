Rockets' Nene Hilario: Has impressive night off bench
Hilario posted 16 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block across 20 minutes in Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Hilario was potentially going to be rest on the second game of a back-to-back, but with Clint Capela (heel) ruled out, the Rockets needed the added frontcourt depth. Hilario delivered with an efficient offensive night as a reserve and may have some fantasy value if Capela is ever held out again.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will rest Monday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: May not play Saturday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Practices Friday, available Saturday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out Thursday vs. Jazz•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable Thursday with eye injury•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will play Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...