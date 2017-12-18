Rockets' Nene Hilario: Has impressive night off bench

Hilario posted 16 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block across 20 minutes in Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Hilario was potentially going to be rest on the second game of a back-to-back, but with Clint Capela (heel) ruled out, the Rockets needed the added frontcourt depth. Hilario delivered with an efficient offensive night as a reserve and may have some fantasy value if Capela is ever held out again.