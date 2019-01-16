Rockets' Nene Hilario: Heads to bench Wednesday

Hilario will come off the bench Wednesday against the Nets, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Hilario got the start Monday, but coach Mike D'Antoni opted for a small-ball approach Wednesday. He'll likely get additional run in the future however as Clint Capela (thumb), the primary center, is expected to miss between four-and-six weeks.

