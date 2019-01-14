Rockets' Nene Hilario: Joins starting five Monday
Hilario will start Monday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilario will step into the starting lineup for the first time all season with Clint Capela (thumb) sidelined. According to coach Mike D'Antoni, the big man is expected to play 18-to-20 minutes Monday, with Marquese Chriss and Isaiah Hartenstein picking up the rest of the slack. Hilario has played north of 15 minutes just four times this season, posting averages of 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in those appearances. At this point, it's still unclear if Hilario will remain in a starting role during Capela's entire absence (4-to-6 weeks).
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.