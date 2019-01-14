Rockets' Nene Hilario: Joins starting five Monday

Hilario will start Monday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario will step into the starting lineup for the first time all season with Clint Capela (thumb) sidelined. According to coach Mike D'Antoni, the big man is expected to play 18-to-20 minutes Monday, with Marquese Chriss and Isaiah Hartenstein picking up the rest of the slack. Hilario has played north of 15 minutes just four times this season, posting averages of 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in those appearances. At this point, it's still unclear if Hilario will remain in a starting role during Capela's entire absence (4-to-6 weeks).