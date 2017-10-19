Rockets' Nene Hilario: Leads bench in scoring Wednesday

Hilario totaled nine points (3-5 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 105-100 win over the Kings.

Hilario picked up where he left off last season in his 2017-18 debut, providing a solid offensive and rebounding presence off the bench behind Clint Capela. The 16-year veteran is likely to once again see just under 20.0 minutes per contest on average this season and should remain a viable source of scoring and rebounding in very deep leagues.