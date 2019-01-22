Rockets' Nene Hilario: Limited by foul trouble

Hilario had four points (2-2 FG) and one rebound in eight minutes during Monday's 121-93 loss to the 76ers.

Hilario committed three fouls and was banished to the bench for the vast majority of the contest, as he couldn't cover Joel Embiid. The arrival of Kenneth Faried, who earned 23 minutes off the bench, as well as coach Mike D'Antoni's penchant for running small lineups with P.J. Tucker at center, likely minimizes Hilario's role despite the extended absence of Clint Capela (thumb).