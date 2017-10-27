Rockets' Nene Hilario: Listed as out for Friday

Hilario (Achilles) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Hornets.

This will be Hilario's second straight absence due to the Achilles injury, and he remains without a timetable for a return. With Tarik Black (hip) listed as questionable for Friday's game, the Rockets could be very light on frontcourt depth, resulting in Clint Capela potentially playing a larger dose of minutes and the team being forced into using some smaller lineups against the Hornets.