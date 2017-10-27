Rockets' Nene Hilario: Listed as out for Friday
Hilario (Achilles) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Hornets.
This will be Hilario's second straight absence due to the Achilles injury, and he remains without a timetable for a return. With Tarik Black (hip) listed as questionable for Friday's game, the Rockets could be very light on frontcourt depth, resulting in Clint Capela potentially playing a larger dose of minutes and the team being forced into using some smaller lineups against the Hornets.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Doubtful Wednesday with Achilles injury•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Leads bench in scoring Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Totals 10 points across 10 minutes•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season