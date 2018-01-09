Rockets' Nene Hilario: Listed as out Monday
Hilario (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Hilario is slated to miss a third straight game, as the Rockets continue to take a cautious approach with their veteran big man. It's still considered a bruise, so it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious and there's a reasonable chance he's ultimately back for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers. For now, consider him questionable for that contest and in Hilario's place Monday, look for Tarik Black to pick up a few extra minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Listed out Saturday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out Thursday vs. Warriors•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will 'probably' play Wednesday, sit Thursday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Won't play Friday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will start at center Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start