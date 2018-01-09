Rockets' Nene Hilario: Listed as out Monday

Hilario (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Hilario is slated to miss a third straight game, as the Rockets continue to take a cautious approach with their veteran big man. It's still considered a bruise, so it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious and there's a reasonable chance he's ultimately back for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers. For now, consider him questionable for that contest and in Hilario's place Monday, look for Tarik Black to pick up a few extra minutes off the bench.