Rockets' Nene Hilario: Listed out Saturday

Nene (knee) is listed as out on the Rockets' game notes in advance of Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Game notes can always change, but at this point the expectation is that Nene will sit out for a second consecutive game due to a bruised right knee. Assuming that's the case, expect Tarik Black to see a few extra minutes off the bench.

