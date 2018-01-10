Rockets' Nene Hilario: Listed out Wednesday
Hilario (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Hilario will miss his fourth consecutive contest with the bruised right knee and is seemingly considered day-to-day with the injury. His absence opens up more time on the second unit for Tarik Black, who is averaging 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game over the Rockets' last three contests.
