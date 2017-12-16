Rockets' Nene Hilario: May not play Saturday
Hilario may be held out of Saturday's game against the Bucks if Clint Capela (heel) is able to play, Rockets' play-by-play man Craig Ackerman reports.
It sounds as though the plan was for Nene to get the night off on the second half of a back-to-back set, but coach Mike D'Antoni indicated that the veteran will be available in the event that Capela is unable to go. The Rockets are calling Capela a game-time call, so a final decision may not come until shortly before tip.
