Rockets' Nene Hilario: May not play Saturday

Hilario may be held out of Saturday's game against the Bucks if Clint Capela (heel) is able to play, Rockets' play-by-play man Craig Ackerman reports.

It sounds as though the plan was for Nene to get the night off on the second half of a back-to-back set, but coach Mike D'Antoni indicated that the veteran will be available in the event that Capela is unable to go. The Rockets are calling Capela a game-time call, so a final decision may not come until shortly before tip.