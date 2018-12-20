Rockets' Nene Hilario: Not on injury report for Thursday

Hilario (rest) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Heat, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Hilario rested on the first half of a back-to-back Wednesday against the Wizards, but he'll be available against Miami. Over his past three appearances, he's averaged 4.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

