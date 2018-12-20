Rockets' Nene Hilario: Not on injury report for Thursday
Hilario (rest) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Heat, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Hilario rested on the first half of a back-to-back Wednesday against the Wizards, but he'll be available against Miami. Over his past three appearances, he's averaged 4.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Solid stat line off bench•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Officially probable Saturday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Should return Saturday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Officially questionable for Friday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Could be back Saturday vs. Chicago•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...