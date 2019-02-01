Rockets' Nene Hilario: Off injury report

Nene (rest) is off the injury report ahead of Friday's contest against the Nuggets, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

There was some noise about Nene potentially being rested Friday. However, that appears not to be the case. In January, the veteran averaged 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.8 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories