Rockets' Nene Hilario: Off injury report

Hilario (rest) isn't listed on the Rockets' injury report ahead of Friday's game versus the Raptors.

As has often been the case during his tenure with Houston, Hilario was held out in the Rockets' most recent game Wednesday in New York for maintenance purposes after he logged minutes in each of the team's preceding four contests. Hilario has entered the starting five on two occasions since Clint Capela (thumb) was shut down, but his path to a top-unit role (and playing time in general) is more muddled following the recent addition of Kenneth Faried. Faried should garner the majority of minutes at center in most of the Rockets' games moving forward, keeping his fantasy ceiling far higher than Hilario's.