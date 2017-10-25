Rockets' Nene Hilario: Officially out Wednesday

The Rockets ruled Hilario (Achilles) out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario had been listed as doubtful heading into the day, and it was expected all along that he'd miss time due to the Achilles issue after Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni implied Tuesday it was very likely the veteran center would be held out Wednesday. With Hilario out of the mix, Tarik Black is expected to serve as the top backup to starting center Clint Capela.