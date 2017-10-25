Rockets' Nene Hilario: Officially out Wednesday
The Rockets ruled Hilario (Achilles) out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilario had been listed as doubtful heading into the day, and it was expected all along that he'd miss time due to the Achilles issue after Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni implied Tuesday it was very likely the veteran center would be held out Wednesday. With Hilario out of the mix, Tarik Black is expected to serve as the top backup to starting center Clint Capela.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Doubtful Wednesday with Achilles injury•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Leads bench in scoring Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Totals 10 points across 10 minutes•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Nene Hilario: Re-ups with Rockets for three years•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...