Rockets' Nene Hilario: Officially probable Saturday
Nene (calf) is probable to make his season debut Saturday against the Bulls, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Nene has been sidelined all season due to a calf injury. He played a significant role as a reserve center last season, averaging 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds across 14.6 minutes in 52 appearances. Nene is expected to continue occupying that role this year, during his age 35 season.
