Rockets' Nene Hilario: Officially questionable for Friday
Hilario (calf) is questionable for Friday's contest at San Antonio, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Hilario has been dealing with a calf strain all season long but could make his season debut Friday against the Spurs. It's great news for the Rockets, as the team is currently thin at the center position.
