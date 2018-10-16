Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out for opener

Hilario (calf) will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

The veteran is still nursing a sore right calf/ankle and won't be available Wednesday. However, coach Mike D'Antoni said he expects Nene to "be back soon," so consider the 36-year-old questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

