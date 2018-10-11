Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out for preseason finale

Hilario (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario will officially have missed the entire preseason once he sits out Friday's contest. Where, exactly, he's at in his recovery from a calf injury isn't entirely clear, so it'll simply be a situation to monitor up until the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Pelicans. Even when he's back to full strength, the 15-year veteran is going to have his fair share of nights off during the season and likely won't be relied upon for anything more than minutes in the teens most nights.