Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out for preseason finale
Hilario (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilario will officially have missed the entire preseason once he sits out Friday's contest. Where, exactly, he's at in his recovery from a calf injury isn't entirely clear, so it'll simply be a situation to monitor up until the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Pelicans. Even when he's back to full strength, the 15-year veteran is going to have his fair share of nights off during the season and likely won't be relied upon for anything more than minutes in the teens most nights.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Ruled out for preseason opener•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Dealing with sore calf•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Plays 15 minutes in return Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Considered probable Tuesday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.