Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out Thursday vs. Jazz
Nene (eye) will be sidelined for Thursday's matchup against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Nene got scratched in the left eye, which is giving him enough discomfort to keep him out Thursday. As a result, Tarik Black will likely absorb most, if not all, of Nene's minutes behind starting center Clint Capela.
