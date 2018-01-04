Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out Thursday vs. Warriors

Hilario (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Hilario was forced to leave Wednesday's contest early because of a bruised right knee and will now sit out the second night of the team's back-to-back set to avoid any further strain. While it doesn't sound like it's anything overly serious, there's still a chance he misses more time for precautionary measures, so consider him questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Pistons. Ryan Anderson could pick up a few extra minutes in the frontcourt, while Tarik Black is also a candidate to see added playing time at center behind starter Clint Capela.