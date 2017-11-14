Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out Tuesday with foot sprain
Hilario has been diagnosed with a right foot sprain and will miss Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
It was originally thought the veteran was dealing with an ankle injury, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Until word comes regarding the seriousness of the injury, Hilario should be considered day-to-day following Tuesday's contest. In his absence, Tarik Black will help fill in backup minutes at center behind starter Clint Capela. In games where Black has seen at least 10 minutes this season, he's posting 6.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.
More News
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.