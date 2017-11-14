Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out Tuesday with foot sprain

Hilario has been diagnosed with a right foot sprain and will miss Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

It was originally thought the veteran was dealing with an ankle injury, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Until word comes regarding the seriousness of the injury, Hilario should be considered day-to-day following Tuesday's contest. In his absence, Tarik Black will help fill in backup minutes at center behind starter Clint Capela. In games where Black has seen at least 10 minutes this season, he's posting 6.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.