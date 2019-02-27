Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out Wednesday, back Thursday

Hilario (rest) will not plat in Wednesday's game against the Hornets but will return for Thursday's outing against Miami, Hunter Atkins of The Houston Chronicle reports.

This will be the second straight game the veteran big man will be inactive for due to rest purposes, and Kenneth Faried should see almost all of the reserve minutes at center as a result. Hilario should be a full go Thursday after having several days off.

