Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out Wednesday for rest

Nene is out for Wednesday's contest against the Kings for rest purposes, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Considering Wednesday's contest occurs on the second half of a back-to-back set, the veteran center will get the night off for rest. As a result, Tarik Black should see reserve center minutes.

