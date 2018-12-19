Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out Wednesday
Hilario (rest) is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Hilario, who's not playing both ends of back-to-backs, won't play Wednesday, but will Thursday against the Heat. Marquese Chriss figures to get a bump in minutes in Hilario's absence.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Solid stat line off bench•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Officially probable Saturday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Should return Saturday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Officially questionable for Friday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Could be back Saturday vs. Chicago•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Ruled out 3-to-4 weeks•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...