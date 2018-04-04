Rockets' Nene Hilario: Plays 15 minutes in return Tuesday
Nene finished with seven points (2-5 FG, 3-7 FT), eight rebounds and one steal during Tuesday's 120-104 victory over the Wizards.
Nene ended up being tagged as probable heading into the contest but word did not come through prior to tipoff regarding whether he would take the floor or not. He ended up seeing his usual workload and producing well, coming relatively close to a double-double.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Considered probable Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Ruled out Sunday vs. Spurs•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable Sunday vs. San Antonio•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Ruled out Friday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Starting at center•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...