Rockets' Nene Hilario: Plays 15 minutes in return Tuesday

Nene finished with seven points (2-5 FG, 3-7 FT), eight rebounds and one steal during Tuesday's 120-104 victory over the Wizards.

Nene ended up being tagged as probable heading into the contest but word did not come through prior to tipoff regarding whether he would take the floor or not. He ended up seeing his usual workload and producing well, coming relatively close to a double-double.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories