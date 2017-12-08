Rockets' Nene Hilario: Practices Friday, available Saturday
Nene (eye) took part in Friday's practice and has been cleared to play in Saturday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Nene sat out Thursday's game against the Jazz due to a scratched left eye. That's seemingly all he'll miss, however, as he's available to play Saturday. As a result, Tarik Black will probably see a reduction in workload.
