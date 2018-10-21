Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable for Sunday
Hilario (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Hilario failed to enter Saturday's contest against the Lakers, and he's once again being considered questionable for Sunday's tilt. He'll be a candidate to come off the bench if he is cleared to take the court.
