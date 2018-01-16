Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable for Thursday
Hilario (knee) is listed as questionable in the Rockets' game notes for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.
Hilario did not travel with the team on its recent road trip and missed his sixth straight contest as a result. The Rockets will likely have an update on the big man by Thursday morning after shootaround. In his absence, Tarik Black has seen limited minutes off the bench with Clint Capela, Ryan Anderson and P.J. Tucker have handle majority of the frontcourt minutes.
