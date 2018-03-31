Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable Sunday vs. San Antonio
Nene (back) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Spurs, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
The veteran missed Friday's contest against the Suns as a result of some lower back soreness, which is apparently still giving him some discomfort. Look for him to test things out during Sunday's morning shootaround. After which, we should learn more about his status.
