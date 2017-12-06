Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable Thursday with eye injury

Nene is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to a left corneal abrasion, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This is the first news of Nene dealing with an eye injury, though it seems to be relatively minor. More word on his status should emerge following Thursday's morning shootaround. If Nene is ultimately held out, Tarik Black would probably see increased run as backup center behind starter Clint Capela.