Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable vs. Grizzlies

Hilario (Achilles) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt versus the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario has been sidelined for the Rockets' previous two games due to an Achilles injury. Fellow big man Tarik Black (hip) is also listed as questionable, so the team could be thin on frontcourt depth should they both ultimately be unable to go. Should Hilario play, he will likely see minutes in the mid-teens.