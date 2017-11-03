Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable vs. Hawks
Nene (Achilles) is considered questionable for Friday's game against Atlanta, according to the team's game notes.
The designation could simply be precautionary, though it's worth noting that the veteran missed a pair of games last week with soreness in his left Achilles. Nene has played in each of the last three contests, seeing 15, 10 and 14 minutes, respectively.
