Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable vs. Jazz
Hilario is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz with a strained calf, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilario was reportedly available to play in Sunday's loss to the Clippers, but there now appears to be enough concern with his calf injury that the team wants him to undergo some additional testing. More on Hilario's status should be revealed once the Rockets get the MRI results back.
