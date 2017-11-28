Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable Wednesday vs. Pacers

Nene (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Nene missed the team's most recent game Monday against the Nets due to a shoulder strain. He's tentatively being considered questionable for Wednesday's game, with more updates likely coming after that day's morning shootaround. If he's unable to play, Tarik Black would probably absorb his minutes at backup center.

