Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable with sore Achilles
Nene (Achilles) is considered questionable to play Monday against the 76ers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The big man was available for Saturday's game against Memphis and played 15 minutes off the bench, but he's been plagued by a nagging Achilles issue for the better part of the last week. The ailment caused him to miss a pair of games Wednesday in Philly and Friday in Charlotte, and his availability for Monday's matchup with the Sixers is now in jeopardy. Look for a more concrete update closer to game-time.
