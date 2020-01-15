Rockets' Nene Hilario: Remains away from team
Nene (hip) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
The 37-year-old has been away from the team all season after he aggravated a chronic hip adductor injury shortly before the Rockets convened for training camp. With Houston offering few updates on Nene's rehab thus far, he's looking unlikely to make his 2019-20 debut until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...