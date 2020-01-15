Play

Rockets' Nene Hilario: Remains away from team

Nene (hip) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

The 37-year-old has been away from the team all season after he aggravated a chronic hip adductor injury shortly before the Rockets convened for training camp. With Houston offering few updates on Nene's rehab thus far, he's looking unlikely to make his 2019-20 debut until after the All-Star break.

