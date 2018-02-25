Rockets' Nene Hilario: Resting Sunday, will play Monday

Hilario will not play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to rest purposes but will play Monday in Utah, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With the Rockets playing a back-to-back set in high altitude Sunday and Monday, Houston will yet again take a cautious approach with the veteran big man. Without Hilario, Tarik Black could be in line to see additional minutes off the bench at center.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories