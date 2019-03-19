Rockets' Nene Hilario: Resting Tuesday, Wednesday
Hilario will sit out Tuesday's game at Atlanta and Wednesday's matchup at Memphis to rest, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday, it appears as though the Rockets will be giving the veteran two straight nights off to rest. Behind Clint Cappella, Kenneth Faried will likely see an increased role off the bench to fill in for Hilario on Tuesday, as well Wednesday
