Rockets' Nene Hilario: Ruled out 3-to-4 weeks
Hilario suffered a setback in his recovery from a calf strain and and has been ruled out for 3-to-4 weeks, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Hilario has been dealing with a calf strain since the start of October, and he appears to have done more damage to it in an effort to play at the start of the regular season. With Hilario and Marquese Chriss (ankle) both out, the Rockets have relied heavily on Clint Capela to play heavy minutes at center in competitive games, and the team will likely continue with that approach until either of his backups is medically cleared.
