Rockets' Nene Hilario: Ruled out for preseason opener

Hilario (calf) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason tilt with the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario popped up on the injury report earlier Monday and will now be held out of the preseason opener. Considering his veteran status, there's no reason to rush the big man back to play in a meaningless exhibition. Look for him to be healthy by the time the regular season rolls around, but he's still only set for a minor reserve role. Hilario averaged 14.6 minutes across just 52 games last season and his role shouldn't change for the better.