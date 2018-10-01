Rockets' Nene Hilario: Ruled out for preseason opener
Hilario (calf) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason tilt with the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilario popped up on the injury report earlier Monday and will now be held out of the preseason opener. Considering his veteran status, there's no reason to rush the big man back to play in a meaningless exhibition. Look for him to be healthy by the time the regular season rolls around, but he's still only set for a minor reserve role. Hilario averaged 14.6 minutes across just 52 games last season and his role shouldn't change for the better.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Dealing with sore calf•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Plays 15 minutes in return Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Considered probable Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Ruled out Sunday vs. Spurs•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...