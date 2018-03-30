Rockets' Nene Hilario: Ruled out Friday

Nene will not play Friday against Phoenix due to a sore lower back, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

After playing a combined 36 minutes in the last two games, Nene will take the night off while battling some soreness in his lower back. Expect Clint Capela to handle the bulk of the workload at center, with Tarik Black in line for spot minutes off the bench.

