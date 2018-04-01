Rockets' Nene Hilario: Ruled out Sunday vs. Spurs
Nene (back) will not play in Sunday's game against San Antonio, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Nene will be missing his second straight game due to lower back soreness. Tarik Black handled much of the backup center duties in Nene's absence on Friday and will likely do so again Sunday. Looking ahead, Nene's next chance to play will be on Tuesday against the Wizards.
