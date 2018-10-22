Rockets' Nene Hilario: Ruled out Sunday
Hilario (calf) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Hilario is still dealing with calf soreness and will not suit up for Sunday's contest as a result. His absence shouldn't have too much of an impact on the Rockets' rotation, and his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Jazz.
