Rockets' Nene Hilario: Scores 13 points in 19 minutes
Hilario had 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 19 minutes during Sunday's 137-110 win over the Jazz.
Hilario saw a season high in minutes, and he made the most of them. Combine the fact that the Rockets play as much small-ball as any team in the league with the emergence of starting center Clint Capela and it's no surprise why Hilario is stuck fighting for the scraps in terms of playing time. Hilario has appeared in eight of 11 tilts, and he is averaging 14.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Available to play Friday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable vs. Hawks•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Available to play Monday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable with sore Achilles•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Available vs. Grizzlies•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable vs. Grizzlies•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...