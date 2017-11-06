Rockets' Nene Hilario: Scores 13 points in 19 minutes

Hilario had 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 19 minutes during Sunday's 137-110 win over the Jazz.

Hilario saw a season high in minutes, and he made the most of them. Combine the fact that the Rockets play as much small-ball as any team in the league with the emergence of starting center Clint Capela and it's no surprise why Hilario is stuck fighting for the scraps in terms of playing time. Hilario has appeared in eight of 11 tilts, and he is averaging 14.9 minutes per game.