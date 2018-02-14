Rockets' Nene Hilario: Scores eight points in Tuesday's win

Hilario had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 FT) and two rebounds in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 126-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Hilario earned the least amount of playing time among the nine Rockets who saw the floor. However, Tarik Black was a healthy scratch while new addition Brandan Wright was held out as well. Hilario could have a hard time maintaining his current load of minutes (14.9 per through 39 appearances in 2017-18). He was already only useful in the deepest fantasy leagues, and now that Wright figures to cut into Hilario's minutes it's unclear what we can expect from the 35-year-old veteran going forward.