Rockets' Nene Hilario: Sees 17 minutes in Wednesday's loss
Hilario totaled four points (2-4 FG), three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 121-11 loss to the Timberwolves.
Hilario has averaged 16.0 minutes per game across four appearances here in February, his highest allotment of the season. However, with Clint Capela (thumb) expected to return for the team's next game (Feb. 21 against the Lakers), Hilario will be buried on the depth chart behind Capela and Kenneth Faried.
