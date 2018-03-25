Rockets' Nene Hilario: Set to play Sunday

Hilario will be available for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets have held Hilario out for their past five games, but his absences were believed to be more for maintenance purposes than the result of any nagging injury. With Houston in pole position to secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the team will presumably pick its spots with the veteran center as the regular-season schedule winds down in order to have Hilario as fresh as possible for the postseason. Don't expect him to surpass the 20-minute mark Sunday.